Ucrânia pondera cortar exportações de cereais para acalmar ânimos na Polónia

epa10559956 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski during a meeting in the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, 05 April 2023. This is Zelensky's first official visit to Poland since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bilateral relations and cooperations will top the agenda during the presidents' meeting. EPA/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT

