UE/Presidência: Saída de cena de Angela Merkel um dos principais riscos em 2021

epa08874573 German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. EU leaders will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19, multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

© EPA