USB oferece mil milhões de dólares pelo Credit Suisse - Financial Times

This photo taken on on November 4, 2020, shows a sign of Credit Suisse bank, seen behind a sign of Swiss bank UBS, in Geneva. - Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, is in talks to buy all or part of Credit Suisse, according to a report by the Financial Times. Credit Suisse -- Switzerland's second-biggest bank -- came under pressure as the failure of two US regional lenders rocked the sector. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

© AFP