Airbnb processa Nova Iorque por restrições nos arrendamentos de curto prazo

(FILES) This file photo illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a tablet in Paris. - Airbnb said May 13, 2021 it expects "a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before" as the home sharing platform posted a big loss for the past quarter. The San Francisco "sharing economy" firm reported a loss of $1.2 billion in the first quarter, due largely to one-time costs for accounting requirements, loan payments and other items. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

© AFP