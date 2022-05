ArcelorMittal notifica Concorrência da compra de fábrica da Voestalpine

General view of ArcelorMittal steel company in the Spanish Basque city of Olaberria on March 10, 2022. - Several steel plants have halted operations in Spain due to surging energy prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Among them were two ArcelorMittal factories, both in the northern Basque Country, a spokesman for the global steel giant told AFP. One plant located in Olaberria, with a 400-strong workforce, shut down for 15 hours on March 8, 2022 due to "high electricity prices" which are weighing on production costs. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

