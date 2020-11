Boeing sobe em Wall Street após autorização para o 737 MAX voltar a voar

epa08780270 (FILE) - Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sit parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, USA, 21 July 2019 (reissued 28 October 2020). Boeing on 28 October 2020 published their 3rd quarter 2020 results, saying their 3rd quarter 2020 revenue stood at 14,139 million USD, less 29 per cent from 2019 figures of 19,980, while first nine months revenue was 42,854 million USD, less 27 per cent from 2019 revenue of 58,648 million USD. EPA/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** Local Caption *** 55353867

