BP passa de prejuízo a lucro de 7.475 milhões de euros no primeiro trimestre

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: A BP gas station is seen on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

