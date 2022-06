Chefe da Chevron quer que Biden não "demonize" as petrolíferas

epa10006919 A Chevron gas station displays gas prices in Oakland, California, USA, 10 June 2022. According to the Consumer Price index, gas prices in May brought inflation numbers to their highest level in 40 years. Although the average price for a gallon of gas in most US states has reached 4.99 US dollars a gallon, California remains the most expensive state for gas by a wide margin, as pump prices in the Golden State now averages 6.40 US dollars a gallon. Some media reports saw California gas prices as high as 10.00 US dollars a gallon. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

© EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO