Consórcio formado pela Petrobras investe 8,1 mil milhões de euros no Brasil

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 18, 2020 A Brazilian flag is seen during a protest against layoffs outside Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. - Brazil's state oil company Petrobras announced sharp increases in gasoline and diesel prices on March 10, 2022 in response to the Ukraine crisis, ignoring criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro of what he considers excessive prices. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

