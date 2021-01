Covid-19: easyJet vai operar no máximo 10% dos voos no 1.º trimestre

epa08788745 Aircrafts of airlines Lufthansa (R) and Easyjet, the first ones to arrive at Berlin's airport "Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt", during the opening on the first day of operation for the new BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport on October 31, 2020 in Schoenefeld, Germany. The new airport incorporates former Schoenefeld airport as its Terminal 5 and also replaces Tegel Airport, which will close in coming days. Berlin Brandenburg Airport was originally scheduled to open in 2011 but was stricken by design flaws, corruption scandals, legal wranglings and failed technical audits. The airport will serve Berlin and the surrounding region. EPA/Maja Hitij / POOL

© EPA