Delta Air Lines e a United Airlines cancelam mais de 200 voos na véspera do Natal

IN FLIGHT - MAY 11: Passengers sleep while flying on a United Airlines flight on May 11, 2020 in flight to Houston, Texas. Air travel is down as estimated 94 percent due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, causing U.S. airlines to take a major financial hit with losses of $350 million to $400 million a day and nearly half of major carriers airplanes are sitting idle. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

© Getty Images via AFP