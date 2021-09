Estado chinês "estará pronto para lidar" com Evergrande

epa09467105 A man walks past an advertising for Emerald Bay, a China Evergrande real estate project in Hong Kong, displayed outside the China Evergrande Centre in Wanchai, Hong Kong, China, 14 September 2021. China Evergrande Group denied rumors of bankruptcy and reorganization. Shares of the company, reportedly having to deal with a 300-billion US-dollar-worth debts, fell by nearly 12 percent in Hong Kong on 14 September. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

© EPA