Estoril Sol fecha os três casinos nos fins-de-semana do estado de emergência

A team member at the 'Grosvenor Casino Leo' plays a hand of blackjack at a table which has been equipped with perspex screens to partition adjacent players and the dealer, in order to provide a Covid-safe environment, in Liverpool, north west England on August 17, 2020. - Casinos and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen at the weekend as indoor theatres and music venues are to resume with socially distanced audiences after being shut during the lockdown. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

