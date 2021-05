EUA apoiam levantamento de patentes das vacinas contra a covid-19. UE vai avaliar o tema

epa09019886 US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a group of labor leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan and to get input on the President"s infrastructure plan, at the White house in Washington, DC, USA, 17 February 2021. The meeting was attended by Richard Trumka, President, American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Elizabeth H. Shuler, Secretary-Treasurer, American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), James T. Callahan, General President, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Eric Dean, General President, Ironworkers International Union (IW), Robert Martinez, Jr., International President, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), Sean McGarvey, President, North America"s Building Trades Union (NABTU), Mark McManus, General President, United Association Union of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders, & Service Techs (UA), Terry O"Sullivan, General President, Laborers" International Union of North America (LIUNA), Kenneth E. Rigmaiden, General President, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), and Lonnie Stephenson, International President, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). EPA/Pete Marovich / POOL

© EPA