Eurowings cancela metade dos 500 voos previstos devido a greve de pilotos

Passengers wait at the check-in counter of Eurowings airline at the Duesseldorf airport, western Germany on October 17, 2022. - Eurowings pilots stage a three-day strike after talks on improving working conditions at the German low-cost carrier failed, a union said on October 14, 2022, their second walkout this month. The pilots will strike from October 17 to 19, after they could not reach agreement in negotiations with bosses of the Lufthansa subsidiary, their union Cockpit said. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

