Francesa Total escolhida para explorar no Qatar maior campo de gás natural do mundo

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi (R) and French energy group TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne attend a signing ceremony at the QatarEnergy headquarters in Doha on June 12, 2022. - Qatar named France's TotalEnergies as its first foreign partner to develop the world's biggest natural gas field and eventually help ease Europe's energy fears. The French major will have a 6.25 percent share of the giant project North Field East project that will help Qatar increase its liquified natural gas production by more than 60 percent by 2027, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi told a press conference. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

