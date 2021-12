Grupo Air France-KLM anuncia compra de 100 aparelhos Airbus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 08, 2020 an aircraft of French airline Air France, the last plane to take off from Tegel 'Otto Lilienthal' Airport, departs for Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), in Berlin. - The EU approved a plan on April 6, 2021 by the French government to inject up to four billion euros into Air France, hit by a collapse in passenger traffic during the pandemic. The agreement, worth $4.7 billion, follows weeks of negotiations with the EU commission, which must ensure that state aid does not give companies an unfair advantage (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

© AFP