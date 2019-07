Huawei despede 600 funcionários nos Estados Unidos

epa07694975 Exterior view on the world's largest Huawei store, located in Gran Via avenue in Madrid, Spain, 04 July 2019. The Chinese technology multinational flagship store's opening coincides with the recovery of the sales rate in the Spanish market after the crisis caused by Washington's veto. This new store, which opens to the public on 05 July, includes a space to learn about Huawei's latest developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, accessories and applications and is the only place where consumers will be able to buy Huawei devices directly. EPA/BALLESTEROS