Lightsource bp investe 900 ME nos próximos 6 anos em energia solar em Portugal

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on June 15, 2020, BP logos are seen at a BP petrol and diesel filling station in Hildenborough, south-east of London. - British oil giant BP said April 27, 2021, that it rebounded into first-quarter net profit as oil prices recovered from a virus-driven slump. Earnings after taxation hit USD4.7 billion (3.9 billion euros) in the three months to the end of March, BP said in a results statement. That contrasted sharply with a net loss of USD4.4 billion in the same period last year when coronavirus had savaged oil demand and prices. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

© AFP