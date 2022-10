Lucro da Mercedes-Benz sobe 26% para 10 782 milhões de euros até setembro

Flags with the Mercedes-Benz logo are seen in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on January 31, 2022. - The Daimler AG will rebrand as Mercedes-Benz Group AG on February 1, 2022 and will be responsible for cars and vans. The truck devision of the German car producer was separated into the Daimler Truck AG in December 2021. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

© AFP