Lucro da Microsoft no 2.º semestre de 2021 cresce 34% para 39 mil milhões USD

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 20, 2021, a Microsoft logo adorns a building in Chevy Chase, Maryland. - Microsoft announced on January 18, 2022, a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women. "This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse," Microsoft said in a statement. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP)

