Lucro da Pfizer aumenta 43% em 2022 impulsionado pela vacina contra a covid-19

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 5, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic in California. - Switzerland announced on September 29, 2021 that it would buy doses of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine to convince those wary of the Covid vaccines to get immunized. By offering the choice of a serum that is based on a completely different technology from that of Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech's serums, available in Switzerland, the authorities hope to convince new people to protect themselves against the virus. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

© AFP