Lucro líquido da Nintendo caiu 9,4% devido às vendas da consola 'Switch'

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows the logo for Japanese gaming giant Nintendo at the company's official store in Tokyo's Shibuya district. - Nintendo, who will report net annual earnings later on May 9, will also release the latest instalment in its long-running "Legend of Zelda" game series, titled "Tears of the Kingdom", for the Switch on May 12. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

© AFP