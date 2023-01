Lucros da ExxonMobil mais do que duplicam em 2022 para 51,4 mil milhões de euros

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 20, 2020, a general view of an Exxon station as photographed in Hicksville, New York. - US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil on Monday announced it would slash 1,600 jobs in Europe equaling more than 11 percent of its workforce there as it struggle with the coronavirus downturn. (Photo by BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

© AFP