Nokia planeia cortar até 10 mil empregos em dois anos

epa08576619 (FILE) - The Nokia logo is displayed on a building of the Nokia campus in Saclay, south of Paris, France, 07 September 2017 (reissued 31 July 2020). Nokia released their 2nd quarter results on 31 July 2020, saying their net sales decreased 11 per cent mainly due to China and Coronavirus, but on a reported basis their operating profit was positive both in 2nd quarter and also in first half year 2020. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT *** Local Caption *** 55573354

© EPA