Problemas técnicos na Lufthansa provocam atrasos no aeroporto de Frankfurt

The logo of the German Company Lufthansa is pictured on a plane at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on September 2, 2022, as pilots called for a strike affecting the Lufthansa passenger airline and Lufthansa Cargo after pay negotiations with the German airline collapsed. - German airline group Lufthansa said it is cancelling "almost all" of its flights to and from its main German hubs in Munich and Frankfurt on September 2, 2022 after pilots called a strike. (Photo by ANDRE PAIN / AFP)

