Restauração e hotelaria catalã prevê redução de receitas de 780 milhões

epa08733914 Some pedestrians pass by the kiosk named 'GoodNews' in Barcelona, Spain, 08 October 2020 (issued 10 October 2020). 'GoodNews' is the new name of the kiosk located at number 407 of Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona, which has reopened just two weeks ago transformed, owners claim, in something 'generating good vibes', seeking to become a meeting point in the neighborhood and also a way of refloating the sales of newspapers and magazines. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

© EPA