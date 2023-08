Ryanair cancela 88 voos na Bélgica devido a greve de pilotos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 01, 2022 a Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS aircraft lands at El Prat airport in Barcelona. Boeing's CEO is "confident" the company will fulfil Ryanair's giant 737 MAX-10 order announced May 9, 2023 despite lingering supply chain and regulatory questions, a view shared by the Irish carrier. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

