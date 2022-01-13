15 anos de iPhone. As histórias do dia memorável que mudou o mundo

Apresentado a 9 de janeiro de 2007, o iPhone faz 15 anos. Uma análise no podcast Made in Tech sobre a forma como o pequeno telefone, comunicador de Internet e iPod com ecrã o multitoque de 3,5 polegadas foi catalisador para grandes mudanças tecnológicas, económicas e sociais.

No 52º episódio do podcast Made in Tech olhamos para os 15 anos de iPhone. A forma como reinventou a computação de bolso e os telefones, criou novos negócios e indústrias.

Uma conversa com a jornalista e correspondente em Los Angeles, Ana Rita Guerra, onde revelamos algumas histórias peculiares sobre 9 de janeiro de 2007, o dia em que Steve Jobs apresentou ao mundo a partir de São Francisco o iPhone. Ana Rita Guerra esteve lá, em São Francisco, na apresentação e conta os pormenores "inesquecíveis".

"Criámos uma coisa chamada multitoque e funciona como magia" - Steve Jobs.

A conversa em podcast:

Ouça e subscreva em: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google

Aceda a todos os episódios do Made in Tech (sobre criptomoedas; exploração espacial; guerra Austrália-Facebook com entrevista ao pai do código australiano; Clubhouse; ciência na pandemia; impostos digitais com Margrethe Vestager; ensino à distância): dinheirovivo.pt/podcast/made-in-tech

O vídeo de parte da apresentação de Steve Jobs em 2007:

Reproduzimos, no original em inglês, parte do discurso de Jobs:

"This is a day I've been looking forward to for two and a half years.

"Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything ... Apple has been very fortunate. It's been able to introduce a few of these into the world. In 1984, we introduced the Macintosh. It didn't just change Apple; it changed the whole computer industry. In 2001, we introduced the first iPod. It didn't just change the way we all listen to music; it changed the entire music industry. Well, today, we are introducing three revolutionary products of this class.

The first one is a widescreen iPod with touch controls. The second is a revolutionary mobile phone. And the third is a breakthrough internet communications device. So, three things: a widescreen iPod with touch controls; a revolutionary mobile phone; and a breakthrough internet communications device.
An iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.
An iPod, a phone--are you getting it? These are not three separate devices. This is one device, and we are calling it ... iPhone."

"Today Apple is going to reinvent the phone."


Mais Notícias

Outros Conteúdos GMG

Patrocinado

Apoio de