15 anos de iPhone. As histórias do dia memorável que mudou o mundo

DR © Steve Jobs com o primeiro iPhone, lançado em junho de 2007 (apresentado em janeiro). Só chegou a Portugal em 2008, no mesmo ano de lançamento de App Store e do iPhone 3G.

No 52º episódio do podcast Made in Tech olhamos para os 15 anos de iPhone. A forma como reinventou a computação de bolso e os telefones, criou novos negócios e indústrias.

Uma conversa com a jornalista e correspondente em Los Angeles, Ana Rita Guerra, onde revelamos algumas histórias peculiares sobre 9 de janeiro de 2007, o dia em que Steve Jobs apresentou ao mundo a partir de São Francisco o iPhone. Ana Rita Guerra esteve lá, em São Francisco, na apresentação e conta os pormenores "inesquecíveis".

"Criámos uma coisa chamada multitoque e funciona como magia" - Steve Jobs.

A conversa em podcast:

O vídeo de parte da apresentação de Steve Jobs em 2007:

Reproduzimos, no original em inglês, parte do discurso de Jobs:

"This is a day I've been looking forward to for two and a half years.

"Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything ... Apple has been very fortunate. It's been able to introduce a few of these into the world. In 1984, we introduced the Macintosh. It didn't just change Apple; it changed the whole computer industry. In 2001, we introduced the first iPod. It didn't just change the way we all listen to music; it changed the entire music industry. Well, today, we are introducing three revolutionary products of this class.

The first one is a widescreen iPod with touch controls. The second is a revolutionary mobile phone. And the third is a breakthrough internet communications device. So, three things: a widescreen iPod with touch controls; a revolutionary mobile phone; and a breakthrough internet communications device.

An iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.

An iPod, a phone--are you getting it? These are not three separate devices. This is one device, and we are calling it ... iPhone."

"Today Apple is going to reinvent the phone."



