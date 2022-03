5G promete ganhos de produtividade de 30% na indústria e de 25% na agricultura

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 25, 2019 A 5G hotspot sign is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. - The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned of a "catastrophic disruption" to travel and shipping operations if telecommunication firms roll out their 5G technology as planned Wednesday without limiting the technology near US airports. Verizon and AT&T have already twice delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service, due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers concerned that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

