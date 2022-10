Desastroso: Meta afunda 20% em bolsa depois de segunda quebra trimestral consecutiva

(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on February 17, 2019, the US social media Facebook logo displayed on a tablet in Paris. - Facebook has fallen woefully short in stopping political manipulation of the platform by governments around the world, according to a data scientist fired this month by the social network. A scathing memo written by Sophie Zhang on her last day at Facebook, obtained by BuzzFeed News, claimed the California giant ignored or was slow to act on fake accounts used to undermine elections and political affairs in numerous countries. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

© AFP