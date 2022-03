Facebook diz que bloqueio na Rússia deixará "milhões" sem informações de confiança

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 1, 2019, shows the logos of mobile apps Facebook and Google displayed on a tablet in Lille, France. - Dozens of US states joined forces in a lawsuit filed on July 7, 2021 accusing Google of abusing its power when it comes to getting apps for Android-powered mobile devices. The litigation aimed at the Play Store online shop for apps and other digital content for Android smartphones comes as the power of Big Tech firms is facing increasing pressure from regulators and lawsuits. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

© AFP