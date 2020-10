Facebook lança em Portugal campanha para ajudar na recuperação económica das PME

(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on February 17, 2019, the US social media Facebook logo displayed on a tablet in Paris. - Facebook's oversight board -- tasked with deciding what is removed or allowed to remain on the world's biggest social network -- said on September 24, 2020 it would launch in October, to be in place before the US presidential election. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

© Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP