Web Summit online está aí. As sugestões, oradores e conversas a ter em conta (podcast incluído)

Como é habitual nem só de tecnologia vive a Web Summit. São mais de 25 áreas abordadas nas palestras, sessões de perguntas e respostas e conferências de imprensa. Daí que o CEO do evento, Paddy Cosgrave, destaque o "assunto mais urgente, a pandemia", mas também algo mais duradouro e com hipótese de "mudar a vida no planeta, a digitalização da saúde e do dinheiro".
O ambiente e a sustentabilidade, tal como as soluções tecnológicas que podem ajudar continuam a ser áreas relevantes, mas o líder do evento destaca ainda os impostos às grandes tecnológicas. "França está a implementar novo imposto às tecnológicas e países europeus como Portugal podem seguir o mesmo caminho e, isso, poderá fazer toda a diferença com novas receitas importantes", explica. É precisamente por isso que o ministro da Economia francês vai estar presente, incluindo numa sessão ao lado de Siza Vieira, o ministro da Economia português.
Em destaque também estarão os efeitos mundiais e na relação dos EUA com a Europa por haver um novo inquilino na Casa Branca - Joe Biden toma posse a 20 de janeiro - bem como a aposta da China nas criptomoedas. "Estão a lançar a primeira criptomoeda apoiada por um Estado e pode ser um desafio sério à hegemonia do dólar", admite. Todas as áreas da evolução "frenética" da tecnologia também estarão presentes, incluindo a inteligência artificial ligada à biologia.
Nos 800 oradores há alguns dos melhores representantes da tecnologia portuguesa, de José Neves da Farfetch, a Daniela Braga da DefinedCrowd, a Paulo Rosado da Outsystems ou até Vasco Pedro, da Unbabel.
Há ainda várias outras celebridades e especialistas em diversas áreas:
- Eric Yuan fundador e CEO da Zoom Communications
- Ursula von der Leyen, presidente da Comissão Europeia
- Gwyneth Paltrow atriz e fundadora da Goop
- Tim Berners-Lee Founder of World Wide Web
- Mark Cuban dono dos Dallas Mavericks e investidor do programa Shark Tank
- Jimmy Wales, fundador Wikipedia
- Mike Schroepfer CTO Facebook
- José Mourinho
- Autor Deepak Chopra
- Philippe Cousteau, CEO, EarthEcho e filho Jacques Cousteau
- Jane Goodall, Famosa antropóloga
- Serena Williams, tenista
- Kevin Hart, comediante
- Pedro Sánchez, primeiro ministro de Espanha
- Tedros Ghebreyesus, diretor da Organização Mundial de Saúde
- Chris Evans, ator e co-fundador da A Starting Point
- Lisa Jackson, vice-presidente da Apple
- Arianna Huffington, fundadora da Thrive Global
- Bryan Cranston, ator e co-fundador da Dos Hombres
- Ling Hua, Chairman da Huawei
- Mayim Bialik, atriz e neurocientista
Destacamos ainda algumas conversas do primeiro dia de Web Summit (em inglês):
Q&A with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales
2 December · 11:20AM - 12:00PM
Jimmy Wales, Founder at Wikipedia
The cashless era: In conversation with Dan Schulman
Channel 3: Society ·
2 December · 12:00PM - 12:25PM
Dan Schulman
CEO & President at PayPal
Web Summit opening ceremony
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 12:05PM - 12:10PM
Fernando Medina
Mayor at City of Lisbon
António Costa
Prime Minister at Government of Portugal
A Europe for everybody
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 12:10PM - 12:30PM
Ursula von der Leyen
President at European Commission
Digital democracy with a purpose
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 12:30PM - 12:45PM
Ridley Scott
Founder at Ridley Scott Creative Group
Luis Neves
CEO at Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative
André Azevedo
Secretary of State for Digital Transition at Government of Portugal
The future of work
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 12:45PM - 1:05PM
Cal Henderson
Co-founder at Slack Technologies
Jemima Kiss
Journalist, & Co-founder at Hothouse Solutions
Investing in the climate future
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 2:55PM - 3:15PM
Juan de Antonio, CEO at Cabify
Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amazon
Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Champion at COP26
Reforming the global tax system
Channel 3: Society ·
2 December · 3:05PM - 3:30PM
Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Centre for Tax Policy at OECD
Gabriel Zucman, Assistant Professor at UC Berkeley
Katherine Bell, Editor-in-chief at Quartz
Data and digitisation in healthcare
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 3:15PM - 3:35PM
Vas Narasimhan, CEO at Novartis
Ruth Reader, Staff Writer at Fast Company
The future of Europe is green
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 3:35PM - 3:50PM
Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President for European Green Deal at European Commission
Mariana Barbosa, Editor at ECO
Boldly going where no human can
Channel 4: Builders ·
2 December · 4:05PM - 4:20PM
Marc Raibert, Founder & Chairman at Boston Dynamics
John Markoff, Writer at Stanford Institute for Human Centered AI
Silence = violence
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 4:05PM - 4:30PM
Siyabulela Mandela, Peace & Human Rights Activist at Journalists for Human Rights
Modupe Odele, Co-founder at End SARS Legal Aid
Femi Kuti, Musician
Deeper and wider: A European digital economy
Channel 3: Society ·
2 December · 4:10PM - 4:30PM
Pedro Siza Vieira, Minister for Economy at Government of Portugal
Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market at European Commission
Melissa Heikkilä, Tech Reporter at Politico (European Edition)
A more cohesive Europe
Channel 5: Portugal ·
2 December · 4:15PM - 4:35PM
Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms at European Commission
Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman at Vodafone
Laura Kayali, Tech Reporter at Politico (European Edition)
Realising the web's potential
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 4:30PM - 5:00PM
Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web and Co-founder & CTO at Inrupt
John Bruce, Co-founder & CEO at Inrupt
Marjorie Paillon, Presenter at France 24
Q&A with Mark Cuban
2 December · 4:30PM - 5:30PM
Mark Cuban, Owner at Dallas Mavericks
5G and beyond: The next steps in digital infrastructure
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 5:00PM - 5:10PM
Liang Hua, Chairman at Huawei
Collaboration in a crisis: Is Covid stress testing the EU?
Channel 3: Society ·
2 December · 5:25PM - 5:50PM
Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health at European Commission
Karen Tso, Anchor, Squawk Box at CNBC
Dos Hombres: What Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston did next
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 5:50PM - 6:10PM
Aaron Paul, Co-founder at Dos Hombres
Bryan Cranston, Co-founder at Dos Hombres
Zack O'Malley Greenburg, Senior Editor at Forbes
Can AI beat biology?
Channel 3: Society ·
2 December · 5:50PM - 6:10PM
Jim Swanson, CIO at Johnson & Johnson
Tina Larson, President & COO at Recursion
Andrew Dunn, Healthcare Reporter at Business Insider
The ethics of an AI arms race
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 7:05PM - 7:25PM
Palmer Luckey, Founder at Anduril (and founder of Oculus VR)
David Pierce, Editor-at-large at Protocol
Technology - why we"re still believers
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 7:05PM - 7:30PM
Mike Schroepfer, CTO at Facebook
Jeremy Kahn, Senior Writer at Fortune Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Quinn in conversation
Channel 1: Centre ·
2 December · 8:15PM - 8:40PM
Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder & CEO at goop
Nicole Quinn, General Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners
