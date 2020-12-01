Web Summit online está aí. As sugestões, oradores e conversas a ter em conta (podcast incluído)

Lisboa, 04-11-2019, Realizou-se no Altice Arena em Lisboa de 4 a 7 de Novembro o Web Summit 2019. (Carlos Costa/ Global Imagens) © Carlos Costa / Global Imagens

Como é habitual nem só de tecnologia vive a Web Summit. São mais de 25 áreas abordadas nas palestras, sessões de perguntas e respostas e conferências de imprensa. Daí que o CEO do evento, Paddy Cosgrave, destaque o "assunto mais urgente, a pandemia", mas também algo mais duradouro e com hipótese de "mudar a vida no planeta, a digitalização da saúde e do dinheiro".

O ambiente e a sustentabilidade, tal como as soluções tecnológicas que podem ajudar continuam a ser áreas relevantes, mas o líder do evento destaca ainda os impostos às grandes tecnológicas. "França está a implementar novo imposto às tecnológicas e países europeus como Portugal podem seguir o mesmo caminho e, isso, poderá fazer toda a diferença com novas receitas importantes", explica. É precisamente por isso que o ministro da Economia francês vai estar presente, incluindo numa sessão ao lado de Siza Vieira, o ministro da Economia português.

Em destaque também estarão os efeitos mundiais e na relação dos EUA com a Europa por haver um novo inquilino na Casa Branca - Joe Biden toma posse a 20 de janeiro - bem como a aposta da China nas criptomoedas. "Estão a lançar a primeira criptomoeda apoiada por um Estado e pode ser um desafio sério à hegemonia do dólar", admite. Todas as áreas da evolução "frenética" da tecnologia também estarão presentes, incluindo a inteligência artificial ligada à biologia.

Nos 800 oradores há alguns dos melhores representantes da tecnologia portuguesa, de José Neves da Farfetch, a Daniela Braga da DefinedCrowd, a Paulo Rosado da Outsystems ou até Vasco Pedro, da Unbabel.

Há ainda várias outras celebridades e especialistas em diversas áreas:

- Eric Yuan fundador e CEO da Zoom Communications

- Ursula von der Leyen, presidente da Comissão Europeia

- Gwyneth Paltrow atriz e fundadora da Goop

- Tim Berners-Lee Founder of World Wide Web

- Mark Cuban dono dos Dallas Mavericks e investidor do programa Shark Tank

- Jimmy Wales, fundador Wikipedia

- Mike Schroepfer CTO Facebook

- José Mourinho

- Autor Deepak Chopra

- Philippe Cousteau, CEO, EarthEcho e filho Jacques Cousteau

- Jane Goodall, Famosa antropóloga

- Serena Williams, tenista

- Kevin Hart, comediante

- Pedro Sánchez, primeiro ministro de Espanha

- Tedros Ghebreyesus, diretor da Organização Mundial de Saúde

- Chris Evans, ator e co-fundador da A Starting Point

- Lisa Jackson, vice-presidente da Apple

- Arianna Huffington, fundadora da Thrive Global

- Bryan Cranston, ator e co-fundador da Dos Hombres

- Ling Hua, Chairman da Huawei

- Mayim Bialik, atriz e neurocientista

Destacamos ainda algumas conversas do primeiro dia de Web Summit (em inglês):

Q&A with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales

2 December · 11:20AM - 12:00PM

Jimmy Wales, Founder at Wikipedia

The cashless era: In conversation with Dan Schulman

Channel 3: Society ·

2 December · 12:00PM - 12:25PM

Dan Schulman

CEO & President at PayPal

Web Summit opening ceremony

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 12:05PM - 12:10PM

Fernando Medina

Mayor at City of Lisbon

António Costa

Prime Minister at Government of Portugal





A Europe for everybody

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 12:10PM - 12:30PM

Ursula von der Leyen

President at European Commission

Digital democracy with a purpose

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 12:30PM - 12:45PM

Ridley Scott

Founder at Ridley Scott Creative Group

Luis Neves

CEO at Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative

André Azevedo

Secretary of State for Digital Transition at Government of Portugal

The future of work

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 12:45PM - 1:05PM

Cal Henderson

Co-founder at Slack Technologies

Jemima Kiss

Journalist, & Co-founder at Hothouse Solutions



Investing in the climate future

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 2:55PM - 3:15PM

Juan de Antonio, CEO at Cabify

Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amazon

Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Champion at COP26

Reforming the global tax system

Channel 3: Society ·

2 December · 3:05PM - 3:30PM

Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Centre for Tax Policy at OECD

Gabriel Zucman, Assistant Professor at UC Berkeley

Katherine Bell, Editor-in-chief at Quartz

Data and digitisation in healthcare

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 3:15PM - 3:35PM

Vas Narasimhan, CEO at Novartis

Ruth Reader, Staff Writer at Fast Company

The future of Europe is green

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 3:35PM - 3:50PM

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President for European Green Deal at European Commission

Mariana Barbosa, Editor at ECO

Boldly going where no human can

Channel 4: Builders ·

2 December · 4:05PM - 4:20PM

Marc Raibert, Founder & Chairman at Boston Dynamics

John Markoff, Writer at Stanford Institute for Human Centered AI

Silence = violence

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 4:05PM - 4:30PM

Siyabulela Mandela, Peace & Human Rights Activist at Journalists for Human Rights

Modupe Odele, Co-founder at End SARS Legal Aid

Femi Kuti, Musician

Deeper and wider: A European digital economy

Channel 3: Society ·

2 December · 4:10PM - 4:30PM

Pedro Siza Vieira, Minister for Economy at Government of Portugal

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market at European Commission

Melissa Heikkilä, Tech Reporter at Politico (European Edition)

A more cohesive Europe

Channel 5: Portugal ·

2 December · 4:15PM - 4:35PM

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms at European Commission

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman at Vodafone

Laura Kayali, Tech Reporter at Politico (European Edition)

Realising the web's potential

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 4:30PM - 5:00PM

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web and Co-founder & CTO at Inrupt

John Bruce, Co-founder & CEO at Inrupt

Marjorie Paillon, Presenter at France 24

Q&A with Mark Cuban

2 December · 4:30PM - 5:30PM

Mark Cuban, Owner at Dallas Mavericks

5G and beyond: The next steps in digital infrastructure

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 5:00PM - 5:10PM

Liang Hua, Chairman at Huawei

Collaboration in a crisis: Is Covid stress testing the EU?

Channel 3: Society ·

2 December · 5:25PM - 5:50PM

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health at European Commission

Karen Tso, Anchor, Squawk Box at CNBC

Dos Hombres: What Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston did next

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 5:50PM - 6:10PM

Aaron Paul, Co-founder at Dos Hombres

Bryan Cranston, Co-founder at Dos Hombres

Zack O'Malley Greenburg, Senior Editor at Forbes

Can AI beat biology?

Channel 3: Society ·

2 December · 5:50PM - 6:10PM

Jim Swanson, CIO at Johnson & Johnson

Tina Larson, President & COO at Recursion

Andrew Dunn, Healthcare Reporter at Business Insider

The ethics of an AI arms race

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 7:05PM - 7:25PM

Palmer Luckey, Founder at Anduril (and founder of Oculus VR)

David Pierce, Editor-at-large at Protocol

Technology - why we"re still believers

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 7:05PM - 7:30PM

Mike Schroepfer, CTO at Facebook

Jeremy Kahn, Senior Writer at Fortune Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Quinn in conversation

Channel 1: Centre ·

2 December · 8:15PM - 8:40PM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder & CEO at goop

Nicole Quinn, General Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners

