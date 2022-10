TotalEnergies com lucro de quase 17.300 milhões até setembro, mais do que no total de 2021

A view of the Total Mardyck refinery, near Dunkirk, northern France on October 18, 2022, after the CGT and FO trade unions called for a nationwide strike calling for higher salaries, and against the government's requisitioning of fuel refineries to force some strikers back into opening fuel depots. - France was preparing for a day of major disruptions on October 18, 2022, after unions called a nationwide transport strike as they remain in deadlock with the government over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages. The move comes after workers at several refineries and depots operated by energy giant TotalEnergies voted to extend their strike action. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

