Virgin Galactic regressou ao espaço após um hiato de quase dois anos

This image released by Virgin Galactic shows Galactic astronaut Christopher Hui (front), Jamila Gilbert (R) and Luke Mays during the May 25, 2023, Unity 25 mission. Virgin Galactic successfully carried out its first spaceflight in nearly two years on May 25, the company said, after an "enhancement period" to make safety upgrades to its fleet. It was the fifth time the space tourism company brushed the boundary of space, and has been billed as the final test before commercial operations can begin in late June, with members of the Italian Air Force as the first paying customers. (Photo by Handout / Virgin Galactic / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Virgin Galactic" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

