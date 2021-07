Ciberataques russos poderão desencadear "um conflito armado", alerta Biden

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2021 (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 17, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden(L) during remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021, and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he and his Turkish counterpart hold a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020. - US President Joe Biden said May 4, 2021 he expects to hold a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a June trip to Europe. "That is my hope and expectation," Biden said. (Photos by Eric BARADAT and Pavel Golovkin / various sources / AFP)

© AFP