Covid-19. Mais 78 mortes e 5839 casos confirmados

epa08795453 A healthcare worker cares for COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation (ICU) at Thomayer Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 November 2020. According to the statement of the President of the Czech Medical Chamber Milan Kubek, there are now 16,000 medical staff that have COVID-19, 2,700 of which are doctors. The capacity of Czech hospitals is most threatened by the lack of staff, said Vladimir Cerny, the national intensive care coordinator, last week. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

© EPA