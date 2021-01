Covid-19: OMS considera "demasiado cedo" para levantar restrições na Europa

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 13, 2020, a lab technician sorts blood samples inside a lab for a Covid-19 vaccine study at the Research Centers of America (RCA) in Hollywood, Florida. - A key facet of the global mad scramble by Pfizer, Moderna and other pharma groups to develop a viable coronavirus vaccine is the recruitment of tens of thousands of volunteers willing to participate in clinical trials. AFP's correspondent in Miami, Leila Macor, took part in such a trial organized by US biotech firm Moderna, which on November 16, 2020 announced that its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was nearly 95 percent effective. Why did Macor, who suffers from asthma, decide to be one of Moderna's 30,000 test subjects? Here, she recounts her experience, which began just weeks after her own father died of Covid-19 in Chile. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

