Desenho de Picasso de 450.000 euros apreendido na alfândega no aeroporto de Ibiza

epa10077403 A handout photo made available by the Spanish Treasure Ministry on 18 July 2022 shows a Guardia Civil (L) and Spanish Tax Administration Agency (R) officer with an alleged drawing by Spanish painter Pablo Ruiz Picasso. Authorities believe that the drawing seized from a passenger at Ibiza's airport on 05 July is Picasso's 'Trois personnages' (1966), but are waiting for a more expert analysis. The art work was found in the luggage of a passenger from Switzerland, who was trying to import the piece to Spain without declaring it. EPA/Civil Guard / HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT / MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

© EPA