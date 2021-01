Doentes internados com covid-19 voltam a aumentar em Portugal

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 18, 2020 nurses wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California. - The United States has recorded more than 20 million cases of Covid-19, Johns Hopkins University said January 1, 2020 in its real-time tally, as the New Year brought another grim milestone underlining the country's struggle to quell the virus. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

© Apu GOMES/AFP