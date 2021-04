Estudo University College London: Reino Unido alcançará imunidade de grupo em 12 de abril

epa09046246 A view of the financial district in London, Britain, 02 March 2021. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will deliver his budget on 03 March 2021. His statement to MPs in the House of Commons outlines the state of the economy and the government's plans for raising or lowering taxes. It also includes forecasts for how the UK economy could perform in future. EPA/NEIL HALL

© EPA