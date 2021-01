Harry e Meghan vão deixar as redes sociais

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2017 Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement. - Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July this year, writing in the New York Times on November 25, 2020 of the deep grief and loss she endured with her husband Prince Harry. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

