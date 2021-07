JPMorgan triplica lucros no 1.º semestre com redução das provisões

epa09144919 (FILE) - A view a sign at a JPMorgan Chase building in New York, New York, USA, 16 April 2009 (reissued 19 April 2021). On 19 April 2021 twelve European soccer clubs, AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atletico de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have announced the creation of a Super League. A spokesperson for JP Morgan confirmed 19 April 2021 that they are financially backing the new league. EPA/JUSTIN LANE *** Local Caption *** 56618864

© EPA