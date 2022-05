Mercedes comprado por 135 milhões, recorde mundial para carro vendido em leilão

In this handout image courtesy of Mercedes-Benz AG obtained on May 19, 2022, a Mercedes-Benz Rennsportprototyp 300 SLR "Uhlenhaut-Coupe" (W 196 S) is pictured, on July 2, 1955. - A 1955 Mercedes-Benz, one of only two such versions in existence, was auctioned off earlier this month for a whopping 135 million euros ($143 million), making it the world's most expensive car ever sold, RM Sotheby's announced on May 19, 2022. "A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of €135,000,000 to a private collector," the classic car auction company said in a statement. (Photo by Mercedes-Benz AG / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Mercedes-Benz AG" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© AFP