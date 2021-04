Morreu o cientista japonês que inventou as lâmpadas LED

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 10, 2014, Meijo University Professor Isamu Akasaki gestures as he answers questions during a press conference at Nagoya University in Nagoya, central Japan. - Japanese Nobel laureate Isamu Akasaki, who won the physics prize for pioneering energy-efficient LED lighting -- a weapon against global warming and poverty -- has died aged 92, his university said on April 2, 2021. (Photo by TORU YAMANAKA / AFP)

