NATO: Aliança pode mobilizar rapidamente seis milhões de efetivos militares

Soldiers take part in the bilateral Lithuanian-German military exercise 'Griffin Storm' at the General Silvestras Zukauskas Training Area in Pabrade, Lithuania on June 26, 2023. Germany on June 26, 2023 said it was prepared to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania after the Baltic nation called on NATO to strengthen its eastern flank. "Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," Defence Minister Pistorius said on a visit to Vilnius. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)

© AFP