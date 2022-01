Pintura rara do mestre italiano Botticelli vendida em leilão por 40 ME

epa09614296 A gallery employee poses for photographers next to a painting titled 'Man Of Sorrows' by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli during a photocall at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, 01 December 2021. The artwork is estimated to fetch 40 million USD during an Old Masters sale at Sotheby's New York on 27 January 2022. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

© EPA