Goran K. Hansson (C), Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and members of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson (L) and John Wettlaufer (R) sit in front of a screen displaying the co-winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics (L-R) Syukuro Manabe (US-Japan), Klaus Hasselmann (Germany) and Giorgio Parisi (Italy) at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

