Quase 40 países em competição a partir de terça-feira no Festival Eurovisão da Canção

Director of the ABN AMRO tennis tournament Richard Krajicek, resets the countdown clock of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on March 1, 2021. - The clock counts down daily to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest which is scheduled to take place on May 22, 2021 in Rotterdam's Ahoy Stadium. The tennis tournament will take place at the same location. (Photo by Sander Koning / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

